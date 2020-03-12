153010
Penticton  

Concerns for well-being of seniors, patrons shuts Soupateria amid COVID-19 fears

Soup kitchen virus fears

The Penticton Soupateria has decided to shut down its dining room starting next week amid fears of the COVID-19 virus. 

Society director Greg Litwin told Castanet they made the decision over fears for their mostly-senior volunteer base, and vulnerable populations who use the dining room. 

The virus has spread to 53 people in B.C. as of Thursday afternoon, with one confirmed case in the Interior Health region. The provincial health ministry announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people province-wide amidst fears the spread is growing. 

The Soupateria will be changing their operation from a sit-down free hot lunch and drink to takeout only to minimize contact between clients and volunteers.

The change comes into effect Monday.

