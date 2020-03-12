South Okanagan MP Richard Cannings has self-isolated after attending conference with COVID-19 attendee

Photo: Contributed South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament Richard Cannings has gone into voluntary self-isolation after possibly being exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

Cannings will continue working from his Ottawa apartment until he gets his test results.

“I’ve taken these precautions out of an abundance of caution after attending a large mining convention in Toronto on March 1. There were over 25,000 people at that conference, and I learned on March 11 that one of those attendees had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," Cannings said in a press release.

Cannings is among a group of MPs and ministers including Prime Minister Trudeau that are taking similar precautions including self-isolation after attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention. He is the NDP critic for Natural Resources.