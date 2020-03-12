RCMP seeking help finding a Penticton woman

Photo: Contributed
Kaeleigh Eden-Fiddler, 26, of Penticton is missing.
Penticton RCMP need the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old woman.
Kaleigh Eden-Fiddler is sought by officers to check on her well-being.
She is described as follows:
- Caucasian female
- 5’4” tall
- 100 lbs
- Black hair
- Nose piercing
- Missing a front tooth
- Star tattoo on her face and a heart tattoo on her wrist
Anyone with knowledge of Eden-Fiddler's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.