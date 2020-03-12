153252
Penticton  

RCMP seeking help finding a Penticton woman

RCMP seek missing woman

Story: 279292

Penticton RCMP need the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old woman. 

Kaleigh Eden-Fiddler is sought by officers to check on her well-being. 

She is described as follows:

  • Caucasian female
  • 5’4” tall
  • 100 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Nose piercing
  • Missing a front tooth
  • Star tattoo on her face and a heart tattoo on her wrist

Anyone with knowledge of Eden-Fiddler's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. 

