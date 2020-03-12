RCMP chased Penticton car thief suspect into the hills

Photo: File photo A police chase into the hills west of Penticton resulted in the capture of a suspected truck thief.

An off-road police chase through the Penticton Indian Band hills this week resulted in an alleged truck thief being arrested.

On March 11, RCMP responded to reports that a pickup truck had been stolen from a Granby Avenue resident.

At 1 p.m., Police Dog Services (PDS), along with Target Enforcement Unit (TEU) officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Green Mountain Road.

The driver did not stop when requested to pull over, and continued driving off road into the hills where officers lost sight of it.

Officers located it soon after, at which point it drove further into the bush, knocking down trees. Police followed the tracks and discovered the now-abandoned vehicle.

Dogs got to work tracking the suspect, who was discovered after an hour of searching.

Ryan Regan, 26, of Keremeos was arrested without further incident and held in custody for a court appearance Thursday.

The BC Prosecution Service is considering charges of theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.