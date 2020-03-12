154834
Penticton  

RCMP chased Penticton car thief suspect into the hills

Police chase through PIB

- | Story: 279286

An off-road police chase through the Penticton Indian Band hills this week resulted in an alleged truck thief being arrested. 

On March 11, RCMP responded to reports that a pickup truck had been stolen from a Granby Avenue resident. 

At 1 p.m., Police Dog Services (PDS), along with Target Enforcement Unit (TEU) officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Green Mountain Road.

The driver did not stop when requested to pull over, and continued driving off road into the hills where officers lost sight of it.

Officers located it soon after, at which point it drove further into the bush, knocking down trees. Police followed the tracks and discovered the now-abandoned vehicle. 

Dogs got to work tracking the suspect, who was discovered after an hour of searching. 

Ryan Regan, 26, of Keremeos was arrested without further incident and held in custody for a court appearance Thursday. 

The BC Prosecution Service is considering charges of theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

154739
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4014135
6267 Sundstrom Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$800,000
more details
153165




Send us your News Tips!


152116
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Keyush
Keyush Penticton SPCA >


153751


Life hacks

Galleries
Check out some of these brilliant life hacks.
Life hacks (2)
Galleries
Katie Holmes: ‘Tom Cruise divorce was intense’
Showbiz
Katie Holmes has opened up on her "intense" divorce...
The fastest shoe thief you ever did see
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it!
Sugar glider gets cool new hat
Must Watch
He looks so dapper.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152176
139157