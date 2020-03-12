154642
Penticton  

Mayor, SOEC weigh in on COVID-19 fears in Penticton

Mayor confident city is 'fine'

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki says he is not worried at this time about the COVID-19 pandemic potentially wreaking havoc in the city, professing his utmost confidence in health authorities to have a handle on the situation. 

"Our people at the city, they are always in conferences with Interior Health, and they in turn are in conferences with BC health authorities," Vassilaki told Castanet in a Wednesday interview.

"Whatever happens, they are prepared. They are constantly planning, day after day, as the news progresses."

B.C. had 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, with just one in the Interior Health region. The health authority will not provide information as to which community in the region the patient is in, due to privacy concerns. 

Vassilaki pointed to the fact that B.C. overall is doing "pretty good" compared to harder-hit areas of the world like Iran, Italy and South Korea. 

"Even though we had our first death in British Columbia, the first death in Canada," Vassilaki said. "We're not standing still, we're constantly working on it to make sure we're prepared for whatever happens."

Some of the other countries he mentioned have put curfews in place and restrictions on large public gatherings, a decision Vassilaki said he and council would only make on direct recommendation from Interior Health. 

"I would have to confer with Interior Health, they have the authority and knowledge in order to make that decision to give me advice as to what I would do, I'm not a doctor," he said. 

"If they think it gets to a point where we have to stop gatherings more than, lets say, a dozen people together at any one time, they are the ones to advise me and city council, not just me, that perhaps we should take those steps."

Some of the biggest crowds in Penticton regularly gather at the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for events and concerts. 

SOEC director of marketing Carla Seddon said in an email that as of Thursday, no events have been cancelled at either venue, and that Spectra Venue Management will "closely monitor the situation."

"We remain focused on upgraded daily cleaning of the building and preventative measures in the front and back-of-the-house.  Following recommendations from the Ministry of Health, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) and local authorities, our staff is focused on the disinfection of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons and bathrooms," reads her statement.

"We have also heightened food service policies to reflect a proactive approach to housekeeping, sanitation, hygiene and food handling."

Vassilaki concluded his talk with Castanet with confident words: "Everything is fine in this city."

