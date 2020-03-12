153252
Penticton  

Pair of repeat offenders arrested after attempted theft, fleeing police

'Brazen' thieves fled on foot

- | Story: 279278

Two repeat offenders described as "brazen criminals" have been arrested by South Okanagan RCMP for a break-in attempt, hit-and-run and flight from police up a mountainside.

On March 10 at 3:30 p.m., at a towing company in Oliver employees interrupted a pair of men trying to break into their compound. When they fled in their vehicle, they rammed into one of the tow trucks and sped away. 

One of the employees followed them into the Willowbrook community, where the pair of suspects had vehicle trouble and abandoned it. 

They fled on foot up the mountainside, at which time South Okanagan front-line officers, Penticton Traffic Services, Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) and two Police Dog Service (PDS) officers arrived on scene.

The two dogs tracked the suspects and officers arrested them. 

Marcus Sheena, from Oliver and Clayton Bone from Penticton were taken into custody and appeared in court Wednesday morning facing charges of breaching their probation orders, prohibited driving and hit and run.

"Great teamwork, communication and coordinated investigation by all officers involved led to the arrests of two of our community’s most brazen criminals," said Cst. James Grandy.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

155297
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
155616


Real Estate
4014135
6267 Sundstrom Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$800,000
more details
154318




Send us your News Tips!


152116
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Keyush
Keyush Penticton SPCA >


155291


Life hacks

Galleries
Check out some of these brilliant life hacks.
Life hacks (2)
Galleries
Katie Holmes: ‘Tom Cruise divorce was intense’
Showbiz
Katie Holmes has opened up on her "intense" divorce...
The fastest shoe thief you ever did see
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it!
Sugar glider gets cool new hat
Must Watch
He looks so dapper.  


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
154366