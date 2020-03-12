Pair of repeat offenders arrested after attempted theft, fleeing police

Photo: Contributed Pair of 'brazen' criminals arrested in South Okanagan.

Two repeat offenders described as "brazen criminals" have been arrested by South Okanagan RCMP for a break-in attempt, hit-and-run and flight from police up a mountainside.

On March 10 at 3:30 p.m., at a towing company in Oliver employees interrupted a pair of men trying to break into their compound. When they fled in their vehicle, they rammed into one of the tow trucks and sped away.

One of the employees followed them into the Willowbrook community, where the pair of suspects had vehicle trouble and abandoned it.

They fled on foot up the mountainside, at which time South Okanagan front-line officers, Penticton Traffic Services, Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) and two Police Dog Service (PDS) officers arrived on scene.

The two dogs tracked the suspects and officers arrested them.

Marcus Sheena, from Oliver and Clayton Bone from Penticton were taken into custody and appeared in court Wednesday morning facing charges of breaching their probation orders, prohibited driving and hit and run.

"Great teamwork, communication and coordinated investigation by all officers involved led to the arrests of two of our community’s most brazen criminals," said Cst. James Grandy.