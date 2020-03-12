School District 67 in Penticton cancels all international trips

Photo: Contributed SD 67 has suspended all district-sponsored international trips through April 2020 amid COVID-19 fears.

School District No. 67 in Penticton has decided to cancel planned international trips in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This weekend, the district had decided a planned spring break trip for a group of students to New York City as well as a trip by the Robotics Team to Houston, Texas could go forward.

The news Wednesday that the World Health Organization had declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic changed that.

"Given recent developments, School District No. 67 has determined that all international travel is cancelled through the end of April 2020. At that time it will be reviewed," reads a statement from Todd Manuel, assistant superintendent.

But some parents have lingering questions and concerns — one parent called Castanet to ask, what about students with private travel plans over spring break with their families, who could potentially be virus carriers into the school system?

Manuel said he is aware many parents have been asking questions, and understands how "upsetting and unsettling" the situation is. The district is working closely with Interior Health and the BC Ministry of Health and relying on their recommendations.

"At this point, we haven't received any direction for when we return from spring break," he said.

Spring break starts March 14, and students head back to class March 30.

Manuel added that in the meantime, facilities teams at the schools are "putting in extra time using strong-grade cleaning materials," especially on high-touch surfaces.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]