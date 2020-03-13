Bobcat filmed in resident's backyard near OK Falls

Sarita Patel

A bobcat was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon near Okanagan Falls.



Heritage Hills resident Ken Oszinski took multiple videos from his house after spotting the feline.



'We're very fortunate where we live here... we see them quite often but this is actually a neat little video because it was really close to our house and I followed him around the house for quite a while," says Oszinski.



Bobcats frequent the area at this time of year, often hunting birds and small rodents. He says the cat didn't have much to choose from for a quick snack.



The Bobcat is tagged on both ears and has a collar on.



"We love it! I have no fear of these guys - we consider ourselves very fortunate, many people say you hardly even see them, they're very elusive," he said.



Oszinski says the area that they live in allows for many wildlife to come and enjoy his property.



"We get a lot of black bears, big orange sheep, lots of deer and basically hundreds of marmots in the spring and summertime - probably one of the big draws to our place because they're the bottom of the food chain," laughs Oszinski.

The Southern Interior Land Trust and their ongoing bobcat collaring and studying program recognize cat and hope to capture it to briefly sedate it and retrieve its radio collar, full of valuable information for their research.

If you spot this cat or any other, let Ross Everatt with SILT know at 250-499-9840.