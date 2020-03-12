Penticton residents puzzled by early morning loud bang

Photo: Google Maps Mysterious loud bang in downtown and adjacent area of Penticton early Thursday morning.

A loud bang that echoed through the downtown and adjacent area in Penticton early Thursday morning has residents and authorities alike puzzled.

At approximately 4:41 a.m., there was a short burst of sound similar to a sudden, brief explosion. Residents, including this reporter, heard it, and at least one person called RCMP.

Cst. James Grandy said officers found nothing and could confirm nothing, adding "we are unsure of the cause at this time."

Penticton Fire Department deputy chief Chris Forster said while they had two early morning calls for service in Penticton, crews heard nothing about a loud bang related to either call.

Did you hear the bang or know what caused it? Let us know at [email protected]