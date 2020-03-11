Penticton's Lakeside Resort changes up culinary team

Photo: Contributed Dan Vichitthavong is the new head chef of the Hooded Merganser at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, part of a revamped culinary team.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort has introduced changes to its culinary team and has plans to renovate the Hooded Merganser Restaurant and Barking Parrot Bar in upcoming months.

They have named Keith Corbett, with education from BCIT and years of management experience at Joey Restaurants, as food and beverage director.

"We are thrilled to have Keith join our team. His passion for the resort having worked here in years past and the experience he brings with him from his time spent in Vancouver has been a large asset to our team," said general manager David Prystay.

Aaron Armstrong, a standing veteran of the resort for over 10 years, was promoted to executive chef following predecessor Chris Remington’s departure in December to follow his dream in winemaking.

Before his hire at the resort, Armstrong gained experience from other restaurants in mountainous resort destinations including the Hume Hotel & Spa in Nelson.

“I look forward to leading and working closely with the amazing staff here to provide guests with a memorable experience when dining with us," Armstrong said.

The resort also welcomed new Hooded Merganser head chef Dan Vichitthavong as its most recent hire on March 1.

He most recently resided in Vancouver where he held the professional titles of regional chef for Warehouse Group and head chef at Tableau Bar Bistro.

“I want to bring a fresh, new and vibrant approach to the menu by showcasing our Valley View Farm and by working with the great bounty of products and suppliers here in the Okanagan," Vichitthavong said.

The new hires will be complemented by upgrades to the restaurant and bar in the upcoming months.

"We look forward to May when we anticipate the rollout of all these exciting changes including unique wall art in the Barking Parrot commissioned to various BC artists," Prystay said.

“Excellent dining is crucial for all guests including conference & event attendees, those staying at the Resort for business or leisure, and our loyal local supporters."