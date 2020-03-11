154741
154896
Penticton  

Penticton's Lakeside Resort changes up culinary team

Lakeside culinary changes

- | Story: 279217

The Penticton Lakeside Resort has introduced changes to its culinary team and has plans to renovate the Hooded Merganser Restaurant and Barking Parrot Bar in upcoming months. 

They have named Keith Corbett, with education from BCIT and years of management experience at Joey Restaurants, as food and beverage director. 

"We are thrilled to have Keith join our team. His passion for the resort having worked here in years past and the experience he brings with him from his time spent in Vancouver has been a large asset to our team," said general manager David Prystay.

Aaron Armstrong, a standing veteran of the resort for over 10 years, was promoted to executive chef following predecessor Chris Remington’s departure in December to follow his dream in winemaking.

Before his hire at the resort, Armstrong gained experience from other restaurants in mountainous resort destinations including the Hume Hotel & Spa in Nelson.

“I look forward to leading and working closely with the amazing staff here to provide guests with a memorable experience when dining with us," Armstrong said. 

The resort also welcomed new Hooded Merganser head chef Dan Vichitthavong as its most recent hire on March 1. 

He most recently resided in Vancouver where he held the professional titles of regional chef for Warehouse Group and head chef at Tableau Bar Bistro.

“I want to bring a fresh, new and vibrant approach to the menu by showcasing our Valley View Farm and by working with the great bounty of products and suppliers here in the Okanagan," Vichitthavong said.

The new hires will be complemented by upgrades to the restaurant and bar in the upcoming months. 

"We look forward to May when we anticipate the rollout of all these exciting changes including unique wall art in the Barking Parrot commissioned to various BC artists," Prystay said. 

“Excellent dining is crucial for all guests including conference & event attendees, those staying at the Resort for business or leisure, and our loyal local supporters."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

155086
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
155615


Real Estate
4100666
#18 6663 Hwy 97 South
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$179,900
more details
154318




Send us your News Tips!


150922
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


152116


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152700
150923