Penticton Soupateria feels loss of donated baked goods from closed Starbucks

Photo: Contributed Penticton Soupateria feeling the loss of the downtown Starbucks with fewer dessert donations for their clients.

Penticton's Soupateria is feeling the loss of the downtown Starbucks location following its closure last month, though not because they need a caffeine fix.

The store used to donate its unsold dessert pastries at the end the day so the soup kitchen could include something sweet with the meals they serve daily to the needy in the community.

"Muffins, pastries, bagels, etc," said Soupateria executive director Lori Lalonde. "We were getting one to two containers a day. So now that that's closed, we not longer have that coming in."

The Soupateria's mandate is to provide a sandwich, soup and a hot drink, milk or juice. The desserts are something that clients appreciate when they are available, and while they have noticed dwindling supplies in recent weeks, they aren't complaining.

"They know it's an added bonus, so it's not something that we 'need,'" Lalonde said. "If someone wants to help out that's wonderful ... we appreciate all the donations."

The group also receives baked goods, some of which are desserts, from Save On Foods, IGA, Warehouse Club, Nature's Fair, Petrasek Bakery, COBS and Tim Hortons, though the available quantity varies on a day-to-day basis.

Lalonde says anyone interested in helping fill the Starbucks void can reach out to her directly at 604-329-9000.

"Maybe the want to get some of the ingredients from the soup kitchen and take it home, or students want to do a fundraiser of some sort and bake cookies, whichever. It would be fantastic."