Grade 6 students at Skaha Lake Middle School graduate from DARE

Dale Cory

Wednesday was graduation day for students at Skaha Lake Middle School, not from their grades but from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, known as DARE.

Many of the Grade 6 students involved in the program read essays they had prepared.

“Some drugs cause death, and death is quite a horrible thing,” read one student from her essay. “I highly recommend you never take drugs, and if you are pressured into something, here are some things I recommend. Say no, walk away, and make up an excuse.”

The goal is to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behaviour. The Penticton RCMP detachment has been going into Skaha Middle for three years to provide education.

“We’re really seeing at the middle school level now things like bullying and stress and peer pressure, and now there’s the legalization of marijuana,” said reserve constable Katherine Hansen, who teaches the DARE program.

“Kids this age have a lot of questions, and they’re starting to see these influences coming in. They hear about the opioid crisis in Penticton. So we think it’s really important at 11 and 12 (years) to have this open discussion, so they understand what to do, how to make safe and responsible choices moving forward, and how to get help when you need it.”

Hansen said she stays in touch with students graduating from the DARE program as they move through the school system.

“I hope by preparing them now, when they do see drugs on the street or someone approaches them, there’s a little voice in the back of their head saying I know a little about this and I have a couple of answers in my back pocket to be a little bit more prepared, understand what’s going on, and understand there are risks and consequences.”