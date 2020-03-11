154642
154209
Penticton  

Traffic slowed at Highway 97, 3A junction due to crash

Crash at 97, 3A junction

- | Story: 279206

A Castanet reader happened upon a crash on Highway 97 near the weigh scales and the Highway 3A junction Wednesday afternoon. 

Theresa Nolet said a car appeared to have been T-boned shortly before she arrived at the intersection after 2 p.m. 

Traffic was briefly stopped, and she saw one person taken from a small white car onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance. Nolet said traffic is moving slowly now.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

153167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4110522
499 Papineau Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$435,000
more details
151857




Send us your News Tips!


154780
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Midnight
Midnight Penticton SPCA >


155216


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150483
139157