Traffic slowed at Highway 97, 3A junction due to crash

Photo: Theresa Nolet A crash marred traffic on Highway 97 at the Highway 3A junction Wednesday.

A Castanet reader happened upon a crash on Highway 97 near the weigh scales and the Highway 3A junction Wednesday afternoon.

Theresa Nolet said a car appeared to have been T-boned shortly before she arrived at the intersection after 2 p.m.

Traffic was briefly stopped, and she saw one person taken from a small white car onto a stretcher and put into an ambulance. Nolet said traffic is moving slowly now.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.