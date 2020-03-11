154642
155531
Penticton  

No plans for Penticton RCMP to reopen sex assault cases deemed 'unfounded'

Sex assaults stay 'unfounded'

- | Story: 279180

Penticton RCMP will not be reviewing sexual assault reports they deemed "unfounded" in 2018, despite a recent Kelowna RCMP review that resulted in 12 files being reopened from that time period. 

Cst. James Grandy told Castanet Wednesday they have "no plans at this time" to do an investigation similar to Kelowna's.

A Stats Canada report released in the fall of 2019 showed that 11 of 29 sexual assault reports in 2018 had been labeled unfounded by Penticton RCMP, which they define as "when a criminal offence has been reported and a police investigation has determined that the offence has not occurred or been attempted."

The unfounded designation drew ire from the public and from South Okanagan Women in Need Society executive director Debbie Scarborough.

"Would you or I report a sexual assault if it didn't happen? The grilling, the intimate details you have to share...really? Do you really think I'm going to make a false, unfounded report and share those details?" Scarborough told Castanet in November. 

Kelowna saw 35 cases dismissed as unfounded in 2018, nearly 40 per cent of the total reports, triggering an investigation. That saw them reopen 12 files for further investigation.

Penticton RCMP said in November statement, when the Kelowna review was first announced, that they would be watching the results of the inquiry before deciding their own actions. 

But at this point, no similar review will take place in the South Okanagan. 

Cst. Grandy noted that in Sept. 2019 the South Okanagan detachment created a Special Victims Unit. 

"[It] includes two highly trained female investigators, whose mandate it is to investigate serious sexual offences and violence against women and children," he said. 

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected] 

155615


