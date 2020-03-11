Penticton Peach Fest will see the return of the Mega Motocross show this summer

Photo: Contributed Penticton Peach Festival is happy to welcome back the Mega Motocross show, always a popular event.

One of the longest-running headliner events at the Penticton Peach Festival is bringing back their adrenaline-charged show.

The Canadian Tire Mega Motocross show will return for three days out of the five-day festival which runs Aug. 5-9.

“This has become a favourite, not-to-miss event for attendees over the years because these riders put it all out on the line for a thrilling show,” said Peach Festival president Don Kendall.

Professional motocross riders will show off their high-flying skills, performing backflips, cliffhangers and other heart-pounding tricks that leave the crowd cheering for more.

“Everyone is excited to be back for Peach Festival because it is the riders’, and my own, favourite event to perform at. The weather is great and the diligence of the Peach Festival board is so on point, there is never anything missed. We want to give a special thanks to Peach Festival President Don Kendall and Canadian Tire owner Doug MacMillan for ensuring that we get to come back and perform,” said Derek Rouselle, promotions manager for Global FMX and Sledgehammers owner.

Professional scooter rider Jayden Lock, who gave the Peach Festival crowd a taste of what they can expect at last year’s festival, will return along with pro rider Dejion Taylor.

Rouselle said the Havoc Scooters riders will bring a box jump, which will be specifically for inverted tricks.

This will be set up in between the motocross ramp and their showtimes will fill in when the motocross riders need breaks and are handing out prizes to the crowd.

“It is insane what these guys can do. Last Peach Festival, Jayden pulled off a few tricks from the motocross ramp which is crazy because it is basically grated metal for the motocross tires stick to it, not for a scooter. I can’t wait to see what they are going to do off a proper ramp for their scooters,” Rouselle said.

“We are expecting four scooter riders in total and these guys are active competitors, going to events all over the world.”

A full Peach Festival lineup with times and dates is expected to be released soon. Keep up with the festival on social media here.