Arden Ashdown spent more than half a century as a pharmacist

Photo: Contributed Arden Ashdown reflects on 50 years serving the community of Penticton as a pharmacist, saying customer interaction was the best part.

Arden Ashdown recently retired from the job he loved — a job he worked at for more than half a century and which allowed him to touch the lives of many in the South Okanagan.

Ashdown was a pharmacist, and spent his adult life working at Penticton Regional Hospital, and at pharmacies in the city.

Most recently, he was the friendly face behind the counter at City Centre Pharmacy.

“He’s such a humble guy, and such a caring, genuine person,” says Travis Petrisor, owner. “All of our staff and customers will miss him. We wish him the best in his future, and hope he has a happy retirement working on his trucks, his car, and riding his bike around town.”

Ashdown's foray into what became a lifelong career as a pharmacist began quite auspiciously.

Arden recalls that he was in his senior year of high school in Tisdale, Sask. There were two drugstores in town. He was driving around on a Friday afternoon with a friend, and noticed the owner of one of the drugstores had just bought a brand new 1961 Parisienne.

“That was the moment I thought, I’m going to take pharmacy,” he said with a chuckle. “I had thought of it by then, but that moment stands out that this would be a good thing to get into. What it boils down to is, I saw the two local druggists were doing well and thought I would have the aptitude for it.”

He eventually graduated from pharmacy at University of Saskatchewan in the mid ‘60s, spent some time working for a private drug company, then moved into roles with various pharmacies and clinics in Penticton.

The industry has changed a lot in that time.

“There’s a whole ton of more drugs available than there were 50 years ago. And in the early years, the only mechanization was a typewriter. All your calculations were done in your head or on paper. Over the years, it’s become highly automated and computerized," he explained.

"In the last 20 years we’ve given a great deal more of responsibilities picking up drug interactions with the help of a computer. That aspect has become more prevalent. In the last few years, we can extend people's prescriptions if they've been stable on maintenance types of drugs for chronic conditions.”

The best part of working as a pharmacist was the customer interaction.

“Dealing with the people, the customers. Not so much in the hospital. But once I got working in drugstores, building up a relationship with customers,” said the 75 year old. “The overwhelming majority were very appreciative when you went out of your way to give them good service.”

Just recently, his wife was cleaning out some drawers and found a notebook people had written comments in when he retired from White Clinic a few years ago.

“There were so many notes of appreciation and that kind of made it worthwhile,” he said. “This part-time job I’ve had at City Centre, we get to know the customers well, they were the kind of people who would let you know if they appreciated what you were doing. That’s the most rewarding part of it.”

So, what will Arden, who spent 54 years registered with the college, do now with all this extra time on his hands?

“We’ll do a couple of weeks at a warm place in winter,” said Arden, who will celebrate 50 years of marriage to Donna this summer. “I don’t care about going on a cruise, or to Europe. My wife went to Europe before we got married and she thought she’d take me someday, but I talked her out of it.”

Plus, he'll spend time with his beloved cars. He’s currently working on a ‘56 Ford three-ton truck, and getting it to the point of looking like that ‘61 Parisienne.

Where it all started.