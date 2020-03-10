153010
Penticton  

South Okanagan Emergency Support Services running three full drills ahead of flood, fire seasons

Practice for natural disaster

Spring is on the way which means the threat of flood and fires are too in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, which is why the regional district is undergoing three Emergency Support Services Reception Centre training exercises this month. 

The Emergency Operations Centre operates these reception locations in the case of evacuations. They are working together with the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response, Canadian Red Cross and Penticton Search and Rescue. 

"Working on joint exercises across the region simulates how agencies work together during a real emergency,” said RDOS emergency program coordinator Anne Benn.

“The RDOS has been able to identify areas where we need to streamline processes to provide continuity of care for individuals during an emergency.” 

The hope is for training ahead of time to translate into increased readiness when natural disasters and evacuations do strike. 

Search and Rescue volunteers tested a new collector app that allows first responders and Search and Rescue volunteers to submit data and images directly to the RDOS EOC dashboard display, directly from the field.

“I have been on many evacuation exercises in my 16 years with Search and Rescue,” said Colleen Aven, BCSARA volunteer. “I now have a better idea of what occurs at an ESS Reception Centre and how to better answer questions from evacuees.”

The collaborative training took place in Penticton last week, and has exercises scheduled in Osoyoos and the Upper Similkameen Band. 

