Penticton  

It will be the Interior vs. the Coast when curlers meet in Penticton

Rivals clash on curling ice

Well, according to Chris Jones, it will be just as heated a rivalry on the ice this week when the Penticton Curling Club hosts the BC Masters Championships.

Canadian curling is rich in history, and there’s a story behind the event taking place in Penticton.

“It started out years ago, in my understanding, and I haven’t read all the information, it used to be named the Hobbs-McAllister,” explained Jones, PCC manager.

“So, it used to be like the Hatfields and the McCoys. Two guys, one named Hobbs and one named McAllister, living in different areas, had competitions against each other. That’s what a lot of the seniors 75, 80-plus know this as. Not the BC Interior Masters.”

Penticton Curling Club has roughly 130 members who pay into the BC Interior Association.

The BC Interior and Pacific Coast Curling Associations, each of which has four zones, will compete against each other during four days - with only curling brooms as their weapons of choice.

There will be four divisions, men’s 60-plus and 70-plus, ladies 60-plus and mixed 60-plus.

“Talent level isn’t going to be like what we just watched on TV (Brier), but you know what, the talent level will be pretty high. These people have had to play off to get here,” added Jones, who updates the local content.

“We have Glen Brennan from Summerland competing. I’m expecting them to maybe win the 60-plus, and that’s good calibre curling. Glen’s won many championships and his team is pretty good. Glen’s wife Tammy is on the other local rink, skipped by Joy Lappalainen. He husband Art used to curl with Al Hackner out of Northern Ontario. Joy can curl, Tammy can curl. It’s going to be quite the competition.”

Games will take place in Penticton and at Summerland Curling Club beginning Wednesday, and continue through Saturday.

“It’s the final event of the season, and there is no cost,” added Jones. “You can come and enjoy yourself, and the bar is usually open. So, what goes better with curling, than beer!”

