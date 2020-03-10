Penticton teen heading for provincials and beyond after winning regional culinary challenge

Photo: Contributed Jacob Pepin, centre, of Penticton won gold in the regional Okanagan College Skills Canada culinary competition, qualifying him for the provincials.

A Penticton teacher couldn't be prouder after one of his students won gold recently in the annual Okanagan College Skills Canada culinary competition.

Tristan Mennell runs the cafeteria program at Princess Margaret Secondary School, and has brought promising students to the Southern Interior-regional competition in the past.

"It's super fun, I've done this before but I've never had anyone win. We have recipes a month in advance so they can practice, and know exactly what they have to do because it's very rigorous, it's a time crunch," he said, likening it to popular Food Network television show "Chopped."

"They are under a lot of stress and pressure," "Thye are very nervous, but the success is just in them actually participating ... I didn't do anything like that when I was in high school!"

This year's event took place in Kelowna, and 16-year-old Pentictonite Jacob Pepin beat out dozens of students from throughout the Interior to take the top prize.

"He's super stoked, his dad owns Black Antler here and he couldn't be any prouder," Mennell said. "He's hardly worked in that restaurant but he's practiced his skills here at school and taking that back to the restaurant. He's excited."

Fellow Maggie student Claire Hazle won bronze. As first place winner, Pepin will move on to the provincial championships in Victoria in April and, hopefully, the nationals.

Mennell said the accolades are one thing, but the real joy is seeing his students come out of their shells in a high-pressure competitive environment.

"They work hard, they know their stuff, they are passionate about food and want too go on to chef school," he said.

The annual skills event also features competitions for other trades like welding and carpentry.