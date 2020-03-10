155433
Penticton  

Penticton teen heading for provincials and beyond after winning regional culinary challenge

Student chef wins gold

- | Story: 279096

A Penticton teacher couldn't be prouder after one of his students won gold recently in the annual Okanagan College Skills Canada culinary competition. 

Tristan Mennell runs the cafeteria program at Princess Margaret Secondary School, and has brought promising students to the Southern Interior-regional competition in the past. 

"It's super fun, I've done this before but I've never had anyone win. We have recipes a month in advance so they can practice, and know exactly what they have to do because it's very rigorous, it's a time crunch," he said, likening it to popular Food Network television show "Chopped." 

"They are under a lot of stress and pressure," "Thye are very nervous, but the success is just in them actually participating ...  I didn't do anything like that when I was in high school!"

This year's event took place in Kelowna, and 16-year-old Pentictonite Jacob Pepin beat out dozens of students from throughout the Interior to take the top prize. 

"He's super stoked, his dad owns Black Antler here and he couldn't be any prouder," Mennell said. "He's hardly worked in that restaurant but he's practiced his skills here at school and taking that back to the restaurant. He's excited." 

Fellow Maggie student Claire Hazle won bronze. As first place winner, Pepin will move on to the provincial championships in Victoria in April and, hopefully, the nationals. 

Mennell said the accolades are one thing, but the real joy is seeing his students come out of their shells in a high-pressure competitive environment. 

"They work hard, they know their stuff, they are passionate about food and want too go on to chef school," he said. 

The annual skills event also features competitions for other trades like welding and carpentry. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

154346
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4084267
B4a 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
152934




Send us your News Tips!


150562
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Ginger
Ginger Penticton SPCA >


155216


Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I’m a terrible rich person’
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is a "terrible" rich person because he...
Big hug
Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152176
154362