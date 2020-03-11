McKiya Mazur excels in hockey, in school and in her community

Dale Cory

While teams are battling for championship trophies on the ice, individual awards are also handed out during the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships taking place in Penticton.

On Saturday, the Female Humanitarian of the Year award was given to McKiya Mazur of Rink Hockey Academy.

“What you do away from the rink is more important sometimes than what really happens at the rink. What happens between games and practices sometimes pays off in ways you don’t even realize,” said Mazur, a 17-year-old forward who led her team to the Female Varsity championship Monday.

“One thing that has helped me a lot is thinking of others more than myself. Being more selfless this year and becoming a leader through hockey has helped me a lot. Doing things that help others and mindlessly not expecting anything back is more important.”

Mazur grew up in Russell, Man. where she organized, coached and participated on her high school track team, and coached the Intro to Hockey program in the town of 1,400.

She also delivered food hampers in downtown Winnipeg during the holiday season.

Mazur has maintained an 85 per cent average in school, and is committed to St. Francis Xavier.

“Everything she does on the ice is hard and fast, and she always wants to get better. That’s just mirrored off the ice as well,” said rink coach Maggie Medd. “She takes her schooling very, very seriously. I’ve seen her grades. Everytime we see her she’s working hard.”

The winner of the Humanitarian Award was chosen by an independent panel.

“The Canadian Sport School Hockey League is all about education-based hockey,” says Kevin Goodwin, COO of the CSSHL. “The goal for the league is actually to get these athletes ready for whatever is next in life, whether it be hockey, whether it be university, or going right to the workforce.”

The CSSHL Championships wrap up Sunday and tickets are still available to catch some of the up-and-coming youth hockey stars of tomorrow at the South Okanagan Events Centre.