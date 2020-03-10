154642
Penticton  

Woman dragged screaming behind car in Penticton

Dragged screaming by car

- | Story: 279080

A Penticton woman was dragged screaming by a car for two blocks Monday after interrupting a possible robbery.

On March 9 at 1:30 p.m., RCMP received multiple calls about the incident on Kinney Avenue. 

A woman had interrupted two men who were in the midst of committing a license plate theft, said Sgt. Jason Bayda. 

She attempted to film them with her phone, when one of the men grabbed it. She fought to retain her phone and did not let go, even after the man jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee. 

The woman was dragged nearly two blocks before being pushed out. She suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witness accounts shared to social media describe the men as wearing masks. 

Police are searching for two men and a white four-door SUV, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

The two men are described as follows:

  • White male, less than 6' tall and slim wearing all black and a hat with a hoodie style jacket.
  • White male, slim with short hair that was dyed dirty blonde, wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

154524
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
155616


Real Estate
4085489
3087 Thacker Drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$849,900
more details
152440




Send us your News Tips!


153394
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Ginger
Ginger Penticton SPCA >


152046


Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020

Galleries
Fresh hot memes.
Tuesday Meme Dump- March 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Radcliffe: ‘I’m a terrible rich person’
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe is a "terrible" rich person because he...
Big hug
Must Watch
Dog knocks over kid when he’s trying to hug him.
Spelling errors
Galleries
These people need some help with their spelling…


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152175
139157