Woman dragged screaming behind car in Penticton

A Penticton woman was dragged screaming by a car for two blocks Monday after interrupting a possible robbery.

On March 9 at 1:30 p.m., RCMP received multiple calls about the incident on Kinney Avenue.

A woman had interrupted two men who were in the midst of committing a license plate theft, said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

She attempted to film them with her phone, when one of the men grabbed it. She fought to retain her phone and did not let go, even after the man jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle to flee.

The woman was dragged nearly two blocks before being pushed out. She suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witness accounts shared to social media describe the men as wearing masks.

Police are searching for two men and a white four-door SUV, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted side windows and a missing or smashed rear window.

The two men are described as follows:

White male, less than 6' tall and slim wearing all black and a hat with a hoodie style jacket.

White male, slim with short hair that was dyed dirty blonde, wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.