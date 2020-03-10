City of Penticton seeking feedback on updated website

Photo: Contributed The City of Penticton wants your feedback on the new version of its website.

The City of Penticton's website is getting a makeover, and they want to hear feedback from the public.

From March 10 to March 20, click here to check out the test site and fill out a survey.

"Our website forms a key pillar in the City’s communication efforts, so after ten years of service, the current website is being replaced by something new,” said city webmaster Milena Marshall.

“Whether accessed by desktop or mobile device, the new website gives users a huge boost in terms of content and the presentation of that content.”

Analysis has been conducted since the summer of 2018, with work beginning in earnest in 2019. In conjunction with the new site, a supporting mobile app has also been developed to provide users with a range of features, alerts and reporting functions.

“Please take a few minutes to tell us what you think by navigating through some of the pages and links,” said city communications manager Philip Cooper.

After the test launch concludes and feedback is reviewed, the City intends to officially launch the new version of penticton.ca this April.