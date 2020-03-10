School Board gets budget in under the wire, hears from auditor

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 approved an amended budget for 2019/20 at Monday's board meeting just days before their extended deadline from the province, having undergone an audit looking into why the district found itself this year with a roughly $1 million shortfall in their budget.

Chartered accountant Joan Axford was hired to go through the budget after a heated meeting two weeks ago during which the board refused to approve the budget before they had more answers.

Axford presented her findings, saying that the 2019/20 budget was first approved due to projected enrolment numbers that didn't pan out, with 110 fewer full-students fewer than expected.

In her report, she said the district went into August 2019 with a $240,000 deficit due to over-optimistic staffing expenses that was then compounded by the lack of enrolment in September.

To help get the budget to net zero, the board approved a recommendation for a one-time transfer of $850,000 from the sale of the McNicoll middle school from local capital of expenses, among other cuts to planned expenditures in the upcoming year.

The budget had been due to the Ministry of Education by Feb. 28, but were granted an extension until March 11 to allow Axford to do her work.