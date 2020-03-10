A large aboriginal conference has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Growing concern over the coronavirus has prompted organizers to call off a large aboriginal conference scheduled for Penticton.

BC Aboriginal Diabetes Conference, scheduled for the Lakeside Resort March 16-19 has been cancelled.

"Under careful consideration, and at the direction of the First Nation Health Authority, the conference advisory committee has decided to postpone the conference until the fall," conference co-ordinator Donna Felix said in post on Facebook.

"This was a difficult decision to make, however the most important thing is to keep our First Nation communities safe."

She says people who have booked accommodations at the Lakeside can call to cancel their booking.

According to the event website, about 350 people were expected to attend.

This is the first major event in the Okanagan cancelled because of the coronavirus.

New dates for the conference will be announced soon.