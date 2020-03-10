Guilty plea in car and identity theft in Oliver

Photo: Contributed

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing both a vehicle and an identity in Oliver this summer.

Christopher Kolody, 37, appeared via video conference in Penticton court Monday to enter his plea, and lawyers outlined the circumstances of his crimes.

Police received a call around 6 p.m. July 10, 2019 from a complainant in Oliver reporting that his vehicle had been stolen from his Road 19 property.

Kolody had walked onto the property with a story that his bike tire was flat, and the complainant decided to help.

“He was trying to be nice and help out, he was going to make arrangements to have the flat bicycle tire repaired,” Crown counsel John Swanson said. “It was at that time that Mr. Kolody ran to the truck and fled, obviously stealing the truck in the process.”

A police officer encountered the vehicle, a black Dodge Ram truck, driving southbound on Main Street, illegally driving in the oncoming lane and running a red light.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Kolody sped up and then pulled over and attempted to flee on foot.

“Eventually, officers were able to locate him hiding in the bushes behind a Chevron gas station,” Swanson said.

Kolody provided a false name and false date of birth to officers at first, that of a man whose ID had been stolen.

Kolody’s lawyer said he has been working on his sobriety during his time behind bars, is repentant and has plans to enter a living facility through Penticton’s Discovery House upon release, an argument that swayed Judge Gregory Kotorbash.

Kolody received credit for eight months in custody and will be serving a conditional sentence at the recovery house. He also pleaded guilty to charges of threatening a woman with bodily harm relating to an incident in Grande Prairie, Alberta.