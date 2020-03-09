A beer by women brewers is centre stage at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Cannery Brewing has a Women's Day beer in support of the Pink Boots Society.

Penticton's Cannery Brewing celebrated International Women's Day Sunday by launching a new beer brewed entirely by the women on their team.

The Mango Milkshake IPA has been dubbed "Ceres," after the Roman Goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility, and motherly relationships.

“A few weeks ago, we had a brew day at the brewery where the women who work at Cannery Brewing had an opportunity to collaborate and work together to brew this beer. It’s a unique opportunity for the women who work in non-brewing roles to have the experience of brewing beer," said Cannery Brewing co-owner Patt Dyck.

This limited release beer is a fundraiser beer, where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Pink Boots Society, which promotes and aids women in the beer industry through education.

The beer is a double dry-hopped, double IPA, brewed with oats, wheat, vanilla, and milk sugar, and then fermented with mango.

It will be available on tap and in four packs of 473ml cans in Cannery Brewing’s taproom. It will also be available at select private craft beer focused liquor stores in BC in the days ahead.