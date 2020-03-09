PIB, RDOS recipients of provincial grant funding to prevent wildfires

Chelsea Powrie

Close to $9 million in grant funding has been provided to 89 local governments and First Nations across B.C. with the goal of better protecting the communities against wildfires.

"Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities are on the front lines of wildfire prevention, and we removed barriers so our Community Resiliency Investment program met their needs," said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

"We fund up to 100 per cent of local projects and projects that include Crown land because we know wildfires don't distinguish between municipal, on-reserve and provincial Crown land."

The Penticton Indian Band is the recipient of $150,000 of the new funding. They plan to use the money to reduce buildup of flammable material like wood debris, branches and undergrowth from high risk areas near homes and crucial infrastructure

"Caring for our lands, including the health of our forests, is an inherent right and responsibility we as Syilx Okanagan People take seriously and are working with many levels of government ministries through agreements like this," said Chief Chad Eneas of the Penticton Indian Band.

"Fuel management supports us to protect the cultural and heritage value of our forests, as well as ensure they can contribute to a sustainable economy for many generations."

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen also received a grant of $140,000, which will go toward the salary for a FireSmart educator for the district's rural communities, among other projects.

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) administers the Community Resiliency Investment program's FireSmart Community Funding and Supports category and processes grant applications in partnership with the ministry and the First Nations' Emergency Services Society of B.C.

Eligible applicants facing a lower wildfire risk can apply for up to $25,000, while applicants facing a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $150,000.