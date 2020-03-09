155433
Penticton  

The CSSHL Championships will return to Penticton for three more years

Hockey champs staying put

Story: 278973

The BDO Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championship will remain in Penticton for three more years. 

The announcement was made Monday morning at the South Okanagan Events Centre, following a bidding process between multiple cities. The Okanagan Hockey Group and Spectra Venue Management won. 

"We believe it will push the experience for our 1,500 student athletes to the next level," said Kevin Goodwiin, CSSHL chief operating operator. "We hope to continue to grow the event, support businesses during the shoulder season and are looking forward to another three years in the city."

The championship tournament has been held in Penticton annually since 2015 and has had a total economic impact of more than $12 million for the city, according to the CSSHL. They call it one of the top tourism weeks of the entire year for Penticton. 

"This event allows us to showcase the Okanagan Valley [...] we feel we are going to be able to enhance the overall student athletes' experience with some of the added items that we will be bringing back to the event," said Andy Oakes, Okanagan Hockey Group president. 

"We want all the student athletes and families leaving the event stating: 'What an amazing community and what an amazing event and we can't wait to come back next year.'"

The SOEC is host to this year's CSSHL Championships until March 15. 

