Penticton  

Truck goes up in flames on Penticton Street

Truck engulfed in flames

Story: 278960

An early morning truck fire in Penticton looked like something right out of a movie, according to Breanne Courcelles, "the roof was just slowly melting down."

Courcelles sent Castanet this photo of a Ford pickup truck on fire engulfed in flames on South Main St. in Penticton Monday morning.

She took the photo before emergency crews arrived on scene and as you can see the flames seem to have started from inside the vehicle, "it was parked on the side of the road and I heard the horn blaring and called 911, I saw the windows blow out after I took this picture."

