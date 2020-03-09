Snow pack at Summerland's Isintok Dam at 122 per cent

Photo: Contributed Isintok Dam in Summerland

Monthly snow course survey data gathered for the Summerland area shows it is at 122 per cent of the historical average.

Data was gathered March 1 from Isintok Reservoir and the Headwaters Reservoirs at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system respectively.

Snow depth is 90 cm at the Headwaters and 67 cm at Isintok. Isintok currently supplies 15 per cent of Summerland’s water supply and is the closest to the community of 12 dams and reservoirs the district manages.

Each year following the irrigation season, district staff lower the reservoir levels to predetermined levels to provide available storage volume to accommodate the coming freshet in the spring.

District staff will discuss the numbers with council at Monday's meeting.

"The most significant factor during freshet is the speed at which the snow melts which can increase with significant rainfall," reads their report.

"Unfortunately, this is very difficult to predict. In order to manage the risk associated with this, staff complete regular monitoring and maintenance activities of the dams and meet routinely to decide if adjustments to the outlet flow are required to compensate for the expected volume of incoming water."