154642
Penticton  

Snow pack at Summerland's Isintok Dam at 122 per cent

Snowpack at 122 per cent

- | Story: 278941

Monthly snow course survey data gathered for the Summerland area shows it is at 122 per cent of the historical average. 

Data was gathered March 1 from Isintok Reservoir and the Headwaters Reservoirs at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system respectively. 

Snow depth is 90 cm at the Headwaters and 67 cm at Isintok. Isintok currently supplies 15 per cent of Summerland’s water supply and is the closest to the community of 12 dams and reservoirs the district manages.

Each year following the irrigation season, district staff lower the reservoir levels to predetermined levels to provide available storage volume to accommodate the coming freshet in the spring. 

District staff will discuss the numbers with council at Monday's meeting. 

"The most significant factor during freshet is the speed at which the snow melts which can increase with significant rainfall," reads their report. 

"Unfortunately, this is very difficult to predict. In order to manage the risk associated with this, staff complete regular monitoring and maintenance activities of the dams and meet routinely to decide if adjustments to the outlet flow are required to compensate for the expected volume of incoming water."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

152440
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
155616


Real Estate
4104212
#402-3175 De Montreuil Crt
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$387,000
more details
155086




Send us your News Tips!


154973
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Keyush
Keyush Penticton SPCA >


152408


Backward cartwheel dog trick

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start off better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over
Showbiz
Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won’t be back for a...
Creepy baby face swaps
Galleries
Sweet dreams.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152176
139157