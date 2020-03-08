154692
Penticton  

South Okanagan hospital emergency department closes overnight

ER out of service tonight

Interior Health is advising residents the emergency department at the South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6:00 p.m. tonight (Sunday) to 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. 

The unexpected closure is due to limited physician availability. 

Interior Health has expressed its apologies for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Those who require emergency care overnight are advised to call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call HealthLinkBC at 811 (24-hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Alternatively, patients can visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital, which operates a 24-hour service and is located approximately 40 kilometres from the South Okanagan General Hospital. 

All other services at the hospital will operate as planned.

 

