With 148 vendors, there is plenty to see at Home & Reno Show

Sunny start to home show

The timing couldn’t have been much better.

Record setting temperatures in the high teens earlier in the week, and bright sunshine for Saturday's opening of the 25th annual Home and Reno Show, taking place at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.

“And there’s no bigger sign of spring than the CHBA Home and Reno Show,” quipped Canadian Home Builders’ Association executive officer Sarah Taylor. “We have an awesome show here. And when you walk in, we have Guerard's beautiful display. Everyone’s taken out all the stops and brought all their best products and new stuff to show everyone. It’s a great atmosphere.”

There are 148 vendors inside the PT&CC.

The venue is family friendly, meaning parents can leave their children in the kids free zone while they navigate the show.

"That's been a very big hit," says Taylor. "You can drop your child off and they can go to the bouncy castle and get their face painted for free, and parents can go do their thing."

The show expects to attract in excess of 4,000 patrons through the weekend.

“The best thing about the home show is that you have all of your local home people under one roof. You don’t have to drive all over the Okanagan to search for that perfect floor. It’s all right here for you,” added Taylor. “One of the best things is that we have a lot of CHBA members. You know you are getting a reputable professional. Your electricians, your home builders, your suppliers - a lot of them are CHBA members and are here.”

Entrance is just $5, which gets you an entry into the Home & Reno Show’s $2,500 prize package with Skyview Closets and Blinds.

The Home & Reno Show will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

 

