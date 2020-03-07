153227
Penticton youth preparing for baseball trip of lifetime to Arizona

Fundraising for ball, and sun

"Get your popcorn. Get your peanuts."

It's a common phrase heard around ball parks throughout North America.

That sales call could also be heard Saturday afternoon at Penticton Safeway,

Snow may have fallen in the Okanagan Valley Saturday. But that didn't stop young Patrick Beauchamp from thinking about the upcoming baseball season.

The 11-year-old could be found at Safeway selling kettle corn. After a few hours, when he was done fundraising, Beauchamp was off to the indoor complex for — you guessed it — baseball tryouts.

The goal, to raise enough money to help pay for a baseball trip of a lifetime to Phoenix, Arizona to play with his Big League Experience team.

“Last year I got to go to the Big League Experience camp in Oliver," explained Patrick. "I got picked to go to Las Vegas for a baseball camp. From there, they picked me to go to Phoenix, Arizona to play in the Valley of the Sun Tournament.”

Big League Experience is owned by Marty Lehn, who scouts for Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers, and was on the coaching staff of the Canadian Olympic Baseball Team that finished fourth at the Olympic games in Athens, Greece in 2004.

The tournament is little more than a week away, and lasts for 10 days. The cost will be in the thousands. 

Decked out in his baseball cap, and Big League Experience ball shirt, it’s obvious Patrick Beauchamp loves baseball. 

“It’s my passion. It’s what I like to do,” he says of the sport. “I like hitting, striking people out, and stealing bases.”

Patrick, who plays in the peewee division, excels at third base, shortstop and as a pitcher.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m very proud of him,” said Patrick’s mother Jennifer, who along with Patrick’s stepfather Justin Stewart, have been living within their means recently to make this trip possible. “We’re doing everything that we can to help him get there. We're very appreciative to Mark at Sun Valley Kettle Corn and Safeway for allowing us to be here today.”

Turns out, it was a good day. Patrick fundraised $600 from selling kettle corn, meaning he's one step closer to the Valley of the Sun, and the baseball trip of a lifetime.

 

