Penticton robotics students qualify for world championships

All that hard work has paid off for a group of 17 Penticton teens and two coaches from Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School.

These skilled teenagers have been working for months to build a robot.

Over the weekend, they took part in the prestigious national robotics competition in Victoria.

On Saturday, the group found out they had qualified for the next step. A rather large step!

“I’m ecstatic, because we qualified to go to the world championship in Houston, Texas,” said an elated team co-coach Josh Walker. “Today we went in there, and were hoping to at least not embarrass ourselves. We knew we had a good robot. It had a bucket that could pick up balls.”

The Penticton group ranked 39 out of 41, and, most importantly, claimed the rookie of the year award,

“We were able to get an alliance mainly because we’ve been doing a lot of talking to other teams. We have one team player Ethan, he’s a technician on our team, and he was talking to another team about their wiring,” explained Nicola Thomson, 16, the team’s creator. “They decided our two robots worked very, very well together. Their team was in second place and they ended up choosing us for alliance.

“I was super excited. I heard our team being called and I didn’t believe it at first. I didn’t believe it until I was standing there accepting the invitation.”

By virtue of their rookie award, the Penticton team will immediately begin fundraising efforts with the goal of sending as many team members as possible to Houston.

“Well, I was planning on sleeping on Monday, but from here, it’s going to be one month of no sleep,” offered Walker, whose team is due to arrive back in Penticton late Sunday afternoon. “Because, we have until April 14 to prepare ourselves and our robot, plus get all the details in order, which means we need a lot of funding to go to Houston. We don't have the money so we’ll be looking for sponsors. We also need that time to rebuild our robot and prepare for the world competition.”

Anyone interested in donating can contact co-coach Tyler Legare by email at: [email protected].