House damaged by fire on PIB Land, no serious injuries

The Penticton Fire Department attended a structure fire Friday evening on Bread Hollow Rd. on Penticton Indian Band land.

The department responded with two engines and one tender, and was on scene for approximately 90 minutes. PIB Fire also responded with its mini-pump.

The fire had for the most part dissipated by the time fire crews arrived.

“When we arrived on scene it was a single residential structure. There were some flames showing in the front windows that we extinguished,” said PFD captain Wayne Mackenzie. “There was no one inside. There was one fellow outside who claimed to be living at the residence.”

The occupant of the home was cared for by BC Emergency Health Services and transported to Penticton Regional Hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Once the fire had been extinguished, PFD vacated the premises and left damage control in the hands of PIB Fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.