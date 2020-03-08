154642
Penticton  

Critteraid searching for home for affectionate female

Alone on streets 7 months

Dale Cory

Mercury Star came to Critteraid Animal Sanctuary as a stray found in Penticton. 

She had been on the street for seven months and was found at a property just off of Comox Street.

"The family had been looking after her and feeding her, but with no owners found, they brought her to us," said Jess Byer, Critteraid animal director.

"We've tried very hard to find her owners but haven't been able to. So she's now looking for a forever home where she can retire and relax."

She would like to find a home with no kids, cats or dogs.

"Like Mercury Star, we have many special needs kitties who don't fit the mold that are looking for forever homes," adds Beyer. "So we'd love to talk to you more about the seniors who really deserve a good chance."

Anyone interested in adopting Mercury Star can call Byer at 250-488-3226 to find out how to proceed.

