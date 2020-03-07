According to SOREB, sales increased over last month, and last year

Dale Cory

The numbers are out, and the South Okanagan real estate market continues to show a rebound after a relatively rough 2019.

Residential sales within the South Okanagan Real Estate Real Estate Board boundary totalled 118 units this past February, an increase of six per cent over last February.

Penticton went from 56 units sold in February of 2019 to 62 in February of 2020. Osoyoos also saw a big jump, with 18 units sold this February compared to seven a year ago.

Summerland saw a drop in sales from a year ago, with 13 units sold in February of 2019, but just five sold in February of 2020, while the OK Falls/Kaleden area went from 10 sales in February of 2019 to five in February of 2020.

“February of 2019 was a slow month for us. So, we saw a soft start to 2019, with an increase toward the end of 2019,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, president of the South Okanagan Real Estate Board. “We’re seeing a more positive kickoff to 2020 than we saw in 2019.”

So far in 2020, the real estate board has seen an increase in the South Okanagan of about six per cent. Penticton saw an 11 per cent increase in February.

“We saw a bit of a change there, but the real story is more the dollar volume,” added Cruickshank. “We saw an increase there.”

As for what lies ahead.

“If you’re thinking about buying you’re in a really great space right now. We’ve seen some relief with the stress test recently, we’ve seen a reduction in the interest rates, which is allowing buyers more flexibility with what’s on the market,” says Cruickshank. “If you’re thinking about getting your home on the market, I really encourage you to contact your realtor, have an up to date market evaluation done, and get ready for what’s going to be a really positive year in real estate.”

The most expensive homes in the South Okanagan are in Summerland, where the average price of a single family home is just under $700 thousand.

The average selling price of a home in Penticton has increased in the past year, from just under & 514 thousand in 2019 to more than $608 thousand in 2020.