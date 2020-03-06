Interior Health Authority evacuated in Penticton due to suspicious smell

Photo: Google Street View The Penticton Interior Health Authority health centre was briefly evacuated Friday.

The Interior Health Authority health centre in Penticton was briefly evacuated late Friday afternoon.

All employees in the building, located across from the hospital on Carmi Avenue at Government Street, had to leave the building when a "suspicious smell" was detected, as per protocol.

Emergency crews responded to the scene.

Meghan Kavanagh, IH communications coordinator, said the fire department thoroughly inspected the building and found no issues.

"We are doing additional testing just to try and figure out what may have happened," Kavanagh said.

All employees were allowed back into the building later Friday afternoon.