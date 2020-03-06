Penticton's 100 Men Who Care have passed the $100k mark of money donated to the community

Photo: Contributed 100 Men Who Care passes $100,000 milestone of donated money to the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Penticton's 100 Men Who Care charity foundation has kicked off its 2020 season by surpassing the $100,000 mark of funds distributed to South Okanagan-Similkameen charities over their years in operation.

The organization meets four times a year and each member commits to donating at least $100 at each meeting. The pot is pooled and distributed between three chosen charities each quarter.

To date, they have donated $102,100 to 45 different charities in the region.

On Feb. 26, they met for the first time this year and heard presentations from the Okanagan Gleaners, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and St. John Ambulance, explaining how they would use a donation too improve their communities.

The group raised $7,800 in one hour and voted to donate $6,240 to the Okanagan Gleaners, who gather excess locally-grown vegetables, apples and pears, dehydrate the donated product and create a nutritious vegetable soup mix and desserts for people in need.

They will use the money for a new state-of-the-art electric drive-in cooler to house the donated product, eliminating their current diesel fuel-powered cooler to reduce their carbon footprint.

The other two charities received $780 each. The winner as voted at each quarterly meeting receives 80 per cent of the pool, with the other two receiving 10 per cent each.

The next meeting of 100 Men will be Wednesday, May 27 at The Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street in Penticton.

More information about the organization and the charities who have received support can be found here.