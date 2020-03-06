155017
Penticton  

Elderly Penticton dog who was abandoned returned to owner

Abandoned dog given back

Penticton Dog Control has been forced to return an elderly dog previously abandoned back to its owners. 

Dog control dubbed the girl Sylvia when they picked her up earlier this week, when the owner said he knew she had gotten out but left town anyway, refusing to give his name or hers. 

They offered to waive Sylvia's adoption fee to find her a safe home for the rest of her life and the community rallied behind her, with many calls pouring in with offers to adopt. 

But on Friday, dog control shared the news on Facebook that the owner has come forward again and wants Sylvia back. 

"We understand that this may be very upsetting however, we have consulted with a lawyer and the owner still has the right to claim their dog. Please know we have reported the owner to the BC SPCA and they will be investigating this further," reads their post. 

They add that they encourage everyone to "contact our government to advocate for changes to be made to our animal protection laws," and thank everyone who reached out with offers to help or adopt her. 

