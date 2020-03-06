154741
One person stuck in vehicle at crash on Channel Parkway

Channel Parkway reopens

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

Tow trucks have now cleared away both vehicles and any debris as a result of the crash.

Northbound traffic is now moving again on the Channel Parkway.

Eyewitness Peter Docherty was heading southbound on the Parkway, and was behind a grey vehicle looking to make a left hand turn onto Green Ave.

"She turned on the yellow, and the other vehicle (Chrysler Aspen) still had thru traffic. It hit her and spun her and then they went into the light standard," explained Docherty. "The driver of the SUV was definitely injured. The elderly lady appeared shook up but I think she'll be okay."

Both drivers were taken away in ambulance. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

The person previously trapped has been extricated and removed to hospital. 

Reporter Dale Cory will update with word from eyewitnesses and emergency crews. 

ORIGINAL: 11:13 a.m.

Northbound traffic on Penticton's Channel Parkway is not flowing at the intersection with Green Avenue as emergency crews work to extricate one person trapped in a car in the aftermath of a crash. 

Shortly before 11 a.m. an SUV and a smaller vehicle collided at the intersection. 

Multiple ambulances and fire crews are attending. 

Castanet has reporter Dale Cory on the scene and will update with more. 

