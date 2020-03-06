154741
Penticton  

Recreational activities and social supports for girls 11 to 13 years

Girls ready to P.L.A.Y.

Story: 278807

Dance, art, yoga and fitness — just a few of the activities girls entering their teenage years might be interested in.

A new program championed by the City of Penticton’s Recreation Department is designed to get girls active, with those activities in mind.

The city is teaming up with Hoodoo Adventures, Glow SUP, Pure Gym and Juicery and other community partners to rebrand the previous “Girls Expanding Boundaries” into Girls P.L.A.Y. Penticton.

The after school program will launch in conjunction with International Women's Day, which will be celebrated Sunday, March 8.

“With International Women’s Day coming up, we felt that this was the perfect time to start the application process for this program," said recreation coordinator for tots, child and youth Amanda Dean.

“Girls P.LA.Y. Penticton will provide a variety of recreational activities and social supports to girls aged 11-13 years old to help keep youth engaged as they transition into adulthood.”

The program begins April 1 and will run every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Participants will explore new activities and interests, with each activity led by a local, positive role model who excels in their field of expertise. 

“We strive to reduce the barriers to physical literacy with programs like this and also ensure that Girls P.L.A.Y Penticton is open to anyone who identifies as female," added Dean.

To access further information and the application form, click here.

