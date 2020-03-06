Pair accused of selling drugs at Penticton Wal-Mart mount unsuccessful Charter complaint

Photo: Colin Dacre Drug arrest in Penticton Wal-Mart ruled lawful.

Two people accused of selling drugs in the Penticton Wal-Mart parking lot in 2017 attempted to prove their Charter rights had been breached during their arrest, but were denied by a judge this week.

Cheryl Lynn Aeichele and Elkena Michael Knauff are jointly charged on a three-count indictment for possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The pair triggered a voir dire hearing within their trial when they claimed they were detained by RCMP without reasonable grounds, their vehicle was unlawfully searched and that they were not promptly informed of the reasons for their detention or the opportunity to retain counsel, all of which would be in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and could result in evidence gathered during the arrest being thrown out.

The voir dire decision handed down Tuesday by Justice G.P. Weatherill contains details of the pair's arrest on Sept. 20, 2017.

Two members of the Penticton RCMP's Targeted Enforcement Unit were in an unmarked car doing routine surveillance in the Wal-Mart parking lot on "Welfare Wednesday," when street-level drug purchases are known to increase.

The pair noticed two known illicit drug users walking up and down the parking lot, eventually approaching the window of a white Ford Explorer. The officers moved in, and while they did not recognize driver Aeichele, they knew passenger Knauff as being involved in previous criminal activity.

One officer noted a loose $10 bill on the dash, consistent with a "dime bag" sale of drugs in a "dial-a-dope" exchange, but could not see any drugs and the group said they were just saying hello.

The officers did not feel they had grounds to arrest anyone and told the four that they were free to go. But when Aeichele reversed the car to drive away, the officers noticed a baggie containing a hard white substance suspected to be crack cocaine right next to where one of the suspected buyers had been standing.

The vehicle was stopped and both Aeichele and Knauff were informed they were under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and asked to exit the vehicle shortly after 4 p.m.

Dime bags of drugs and loose money were discovered in the door, and baggies of white powder later found to be cocaine found in Knauff's pockets. The pair were taken in to custody.

At the voir dire hearing in Penticton in September 2019, Aeichele and Knauff's lawyers attempted to argue that the drug evidence should be thrown out because the arrest was unlawful, and that officers did not have reasonable grounds to search the vehicle, instead following "hunches."

But the judge said the circumstances met the standard of "reasonable probability" under the Charter that the pair were doing something illegal.

He broke the "initial detainment," when the two potential buyers and Aeichele and Knauff were first stopped and questioned, and the arrest into two separate incidents, noting that had Aeichele not moved the Explorer to reveal the dime bag that had presumably been dropped underneath when the cops approached, the arrest may not have happened.

Aeichele and Knauff's arrest was deemed legal, and therefore their application to throw out the seized drug evidence denied.

The judge did agree that Aeischele's had not been promptly allowed to call her lawyer, noting an unexplained 90-minute period in custody before she was allowed to contact her counsel, but the evidence obtained did not flow from that Charter violation.

The pair's trial continued this week, and lawyer for Knauff Michael Patterson said its conclusion has been set for a date in late April.