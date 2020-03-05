Pink Boots Society, Cannery Brewing unveil collaboration beers

Photo: Cannery Brewing

International Women’s Day takes place Sunday, March 8.

And on the menu for the day?

Beer!

Slackwater Brewing is tasting central, where two new collaboration products will be released.

The first is the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew.

Women from a number of Okanagan and Interior breweries and suppliers to the industry, led by Lundy Dale, worked together to brew this collaboration beer.

Sales will go toward the Pink Boots Society, with money through the fundraising effort intended to help women beer professionals through education.

You will also want to check out another beer collab, this one from the women of Cannery Brewing.

It’s a Mango Milkshake IPA, named after Ceres, the Roman Goddess of agriculture, grain crops, fertility, and motherly relationships.

This limited release will also be launched March 8 at Slackwater Brewing.

A portion of those proceeds targeted for the Pink Boots Society.

Last year for International Women's Day, Cannery women from the front of house, administration and even co-owner Patt Dyck were involved in every step of production of the Ceres Hazy ISA.

It's a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day, and for a good cause.