155017
Penticton  

City Centre Fitness & Health fundraiser to benefit arthritis

Spinning for a cause

- | Story: 278752

Dale Cory

Stop by any fitness centre these days, and you are likely to hear loud music, and the whine of cycle wheels spinning.

Yes, another spin class is underway.

At City Centre Health & Fitness, they will be spinning for a good cause March 8.

Each year, fundraiser organizer Lisa King picks a charity the fitness centre can support.

This year, money raised will go toward Penticton Arthritis Services.

“It will go to the local Mary Pack Arthritis Program,” says Kirby Layng, owner of City Centre Health & Fitness. “It stays in Penticton to help with braces, and stuff like that. People can now go to their doctor and get a referral to the clinic.”

There will be two spin classes taking place Sunday. The classes are full, with 12 people registered in each.

“There are so many people affected by arthritis, and we have so many people coming in to the gym that are affected by it as well," said spin instructor Joanne Lyndsey. "Our big thing, and for me as an instructor, is to keep people moving. If we keep them coming to the gym, and moving, then that’s going to be so helpful for them.”

According to City Centre’s spin instructor, the benefits are huge.

“It’s just a really good cardio workout,” adds Lyndsey. “People come to spin, they keep doing it and they fall in love with it. It’s very addictive.”

The classes are all sold out for Sunday’s fundraiser. However, if you have a bike and a wind trainer, get in touch with City Centre Health & Fitness. They may still be room to get involved.

In the meantime, stop by Sunday to watch, and donate to a worthy cause.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

153167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4093900
3582 Apple Way Boulevard
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$925,000
more details
153167




Send us your News Tips!


154571
Soft 103.9

Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Key-Ush
Key-Ush Penticton SPCA >


154571


Pilates slap

Must Watch
Cat clearly doesn’t want his mom doing pilates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Frenchie has loads of energy
Must Watch
This French bulldog has too much energy while playing on the...
Duke & Duchess of Sussex back in the U.K. for the first time since stepping down as royals
Showbiz
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their return to the U.K. on...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824
154362