City Centre Fitness & Health fundraiser to benefit arthritis

Dale Cory

Stop by any fitness centre these days, and you are likely to hear loud music, and the whine of cycle wheels spinning.

Yes, another spin class is underway.

At City Centre Health & Fitness, they will be spinning for a good cause March 8.

Each year, fundraiser organizer Lisa King picks a charity the fitness centre can support.

This year, money raised will go toward Penticton Arthritis Services.

“It will go to the local Mary Pack Arthritis Program,” says Kirby Layng, owner of City Centre Health & Fitness. “It stays in Penticton to help with braces, and stuff like that. People can now go to their doctor and get a referral to the clinic.”

There will be two spin classes taking place Sunday. The classes are full, with 12 people registered in each.

“There are so many people affected by arthritis, and we have so many people coming in to the gym that are affected by it as well," said spin instructor Joanne Lyndsey. "Our big thing, and for me as an instructor, is to keep people moving. If we keep them coming to the gym, and moving, then that’s going to be so helpful for them.”

According to City Centre’s spin instructor, the benefits are huge.

“It’s just a really good cardio workout,” adds Lyndsey. “People come to spin, they keep doing it and they fall in love with it. It’s very addictive.”

The classes are all sold out for Sunday’s fundraiser. However, if you have a bike and a wind trainer, get in touch with City Centre Health & Fitness. They may still be room to get involved.

In the meantime, stop by Sunday to watch, and donate to a worthy cause.