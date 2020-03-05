Regional District comes to terms with BCGEU employees

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced the ratification of a four-year collective agreement with the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union.

RDOS Board of Directors voted in favour of the proposal at the regular meeting Thursday.

The agreement is effective January 1, 2020 with an annual wage increase of two per cent.

The previous agreement expired December 31, 2019.

“We appreciate the value our union employees bring to the RDOS,” said chair Karla Kozakevich. “The board is pleased that an amicable agreement has been reached that will take us through the next four years.”

Other modifications to the collective agreement were minor in nature and reflected the changes in regulations and other outdated aspects of the former agreement.