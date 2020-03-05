Man who pleaded guilty to smuggling $1.28 million in meth into Osoyoos gets 8 years

Photo: Wikimedia commons A Mexican national who pleaded guilty to smuggling 12.8 kilograms of meth across the U.S.-Canada border in Osoyoos awaits his sentencing Thursday.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

A Mexican drug mule will serve eight years for smuggling 12.8 kilograms of methamphetamine into Osoyoos from Washington state in 2018.

With credit for time served, that amounts to 2,092 more days behind bars, or 5.72 years, for Armando Esparza-Ochoa.

The judge had firm words for the 31-year-old, pointing out he will be 36 when he is released and likely deported back to Mexico.

"At age 36 you will be still very young and have the rest of your life ahead of you," he said. "Do not give into temptation and try to make a quick profit no matter how tempting it may be or as easy as it may sound."

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

A Mexican national will find out Thursday afternoon how many years he will spend in prison for hopping an Oroville-Osoyoos border fence into Canada wearing a backpack filled with more than a dozen kilograms of methamphetamine.

Armando Esparza-Ochoa, 31, pleaded guilty in November to importing a controlled substance, and listened to lawyers outline his case in Penticton court Thursday aided by a Spanish-language interpreter.

Esparza-Ochoa was caught by U.S. officials and Osoyoos RCMP on Sept. 1 2018 after he was spotted on a border camera about 300 metres west of the Oroville-Osoyoos crossing, climbing over a fence into a vineyard carrying a backpack.

Officers located him using infrared cameras near 107th street and 6th avenue in Osoyoos, lying down under sage brush. A black backpack carrying 12.8 kilograms of meth divided into nine small packages was discovered 30 yards from him.

Crown counsel said if that quantity were to be sold in individual doses, or “points,” it would amount to a street value of $1.28 million.

Esparza-Ochoa was placed under arrest at approximately 10:40 p.m., and during an interview with Spanish-speaking officer in the early hours of Sept. 2, he said he had been carrying the backpack over for a stranger who promised him $2,500 if he would drop it in Canada and return to the United States.

That story later changed, with Esparza-Ochoa admitting he knew the person through his job as a fruit picker in Washington state.

He said he initially refused, but when the person sweetened the deal and promised to help his younger brothers come to the United States from Mexico, he accepted.

Crown counsel is seeking eight years minus time served, but defence lawyer Michael Patterson urged for a shorter sentence.

“He says his actions were a very bad choice,” Patterson said. “He did not count or look at the consequences, both immediate and future…he says he is now fearful for his life as the owners of the drugs will be looking for their money.”

Patterson said his client intends to seek refugee status in Canada after his release, due to fears of reprisal from Mexican drug cartels. He currently holds no legal status in Canada or the United States, where he had been living since 2009.

Esparza-Ochoa addressed the court directly through his translator, asking for leniency in the sentencing.

“I accept my guilt and I cooperated from the beginning so that the process wouldn’t be so long drawn out,” he said.

The judge will deliver his sentencing decision Thursday afternoon, and Castanet will update this story.