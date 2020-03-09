154741
Penticton  

Fourth annual Chef Meets BC Grape event happening this June

Ranch hosts wine and dine

Tickets are now available for the fourth annual Chef Meets BC Grape taking place this June, presented by The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society. 

The event on Saturday, June 27 will be hosted at the stunning See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls.

More than 200 B.C. wines will be featured from 40 wineries in attendance at the province's largest outdoor wine and food festival. 

“This event truly highlights the incredible Wines of British Columbia, and we’re looking forward to supporting The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society as they lead the festival in its fourth year," says Miles Prodan, president and chief executive of BC Wine Institute.

"It’s an exceptional event that not only highlights the diversity of our regions, but also provides guests with the opportunity to experience all that the Okanagan has to offer as they mingle with local winemakers, enjoy exclusive dishes from top chefs and take in breathtaking views of BC wine country.” 

In addition to the wines on offer, guests can also enjoy small plate dishes from 12 local chefs, interactive chef demos, entertainment, custom-made Icewine popsicles and an on-site pop-up wine store. 

The Chef Meets BC Grape is scheduled to host events in Vancouver on April 9 and Calgary on April 23. 

Early bird pricing is valid until Mar. 31, 2020. Tickets are available at WineBC.com

