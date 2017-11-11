47581
Street person subpoenaed

Colton Davies

If you ever walked down Main Street in Penticton, there’s a chance you’ve seen Paul Braun.

Braun frequents a spot on the downtown sidewalk, and on Tuesday he was handed a subpoena from Penticton city staff for a court date next month.

“December 6. Merry Christmas.”

Braun said he's received eight tickets from bylaw officers since the summer. 

He said the city thinks he is obstructing the breezeway that connects Main Street and Backstreet Boulevard.

“I talk to people if they talk to me. Other than that, I don’t talk to them," Braun said.

“Of course I feel like I was targeted. They figure by getting rid of me the situation’s gunna go away? No, they’ll just be someone else sitting here.”

Penticton City Manager Peter Weeber noted the subpoena in Braun’s case is part of a proper procedure to deal with outstanding tickets from bylaw officers.

He added that in his tenure, he hasn't seen a court order such as Braun's case.

However, Weeber said that the city isn’t targeting him, but said the situation is part an initiative to get control of some activities downtown.

“It’s no secret we have a major issue with mental health, homelessness, addictions, and the downtown core is the centre of all those issues," Weeber said.

“But we also represent the downtown businesses, and we’re going to start taking action to sort out some of the issues with the downtown core.”

