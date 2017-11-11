47581
46201

Penticton  

Remembering in Penticton

- | Story: 211360

Colton Davies

Members of the public paid their respects on Saturday morning at a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Penticton.

Veterans, cadets, mounties, firefighters and many more marched from the Okanagan Hockey Academy building, down Power Street to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

A few blocks away, many others observed a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

"I'm very humble because I paid nothing for my freedom," Cpt. Graham Gowe of the Penticton Fire Department said.

Gowe was instrumental in helping the Anavets start the outdoor ceremony at the park two years ago.

"I've kind of felt the importance as I got more into the fire department," he said.

"As I got older, I realized the price paid for our freedom, and how many soldiers were lost. Not only the first (World) War, but the second, the Korean War, and other conflicts that soldiers have been involved with in the past 100 years."

Others came with family members to remember loved ones before them who served for Canada.

Kevin Ritcey attended to remember his father, James, with his son and grand children.

"My dad served overseas from 1939 to 1945, so we try to honour his service," Ritcey said. 

"I wrote a book about him, and I take a presentation to the local schools to share the sacrifices on the previous generation."

Some on hand were veterans themselves, including John Robinson, a retired Chief Warrant Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces Engineers.

"I started my career in Chilliwack at the age of 16. And I served 22-and-a-half years and loved every moment of it," Robinson said.

"It's important that the young children come out today to remember those that have fallen in all of the wars. And to make sure that it's carried on, that we live in a country as peaceful as it is. And that we never, ever, ever forget those who gave their lives."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
2840265
28th Avenue & 34th Street
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$139,900
more details
48021




Send us your News Tips!


44773


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Doom
Doom Penticton SPCA >


46983


Sharks attack the submarine being used to film Blue Planet II

Must Watch
Behind the scenes of the filming of Blue Planet II, where a shark mistakes the filmmakers submarine for competition and begins...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017
Galleries
These wedding photobombs are so good, the bride and groom...
Wedding photobombs – November 11, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Most wedding days go by so fast for the bride and groom. Luckily...
The cop who loves being filmed
Must Watch
What’s the fine for being entertained?
Five women accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Showbiz
Comedian Louis C.K. has become the latest celebrity accused of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
48110