Remembering in Penticton

Colton Davies

Members of the public paid their respects on Saturday morning at a pair of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Penticton.

Veterans, cadets, mounties, firefighters and many more marched from the Okanagan Hockey Academy building, down Power Street to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

A few blocks away, many others observed a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

"I'm very humble because I paid nothing for my freedom," Cpt. Graham Gowe of the Penticton Fire Department said.

Gowe was instrumental in helping the Anavets start the outdoor ceremony at the park two years ago.

"I've kind of felt the importance as I got more into the fire department," he said.

"As I got older, I realized the price paid for our freedom, and how many soldiers were lost. Not only the first (World) War, but the second, the Korean War, and other conflicts that soldiers have been involved with in the past 100 years."

Others came with family members to remember loved ones before them who served for Canada.

Kevin Ritcey attended to remember his father, James, with his son and grand children.

"My dad served overseas from 1939 to 1945, so we try to honour his service," Ritcey said.

"I wrote a book about him, and I take a presentation to the local schools to share the sacrifices on the previous generation."

Some on hand were veterans themselves, including John Robinson, a retired Chief Warrant Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces Engineers.

"I started my career in Chilliwack at the age of 16. And I served 22-and-a-half years and loved every moment of it," Robinson said.

"It's important that the young children come out today to remember those that have fallen in all of the wars. And to make sure that it's carried on, that we live in a country as peaceful as it is. And that we never, ever, ever forget those who gave their lives."